Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
MELVIN R. "JIM" HULL


MELVIN R. "JIM" HULL Obituary
Melvin R. "Jim" Hull

age 87, of Canton, passed away April 1, 2019. He was born October 3, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, son to the late Melvin and Alma (Walker) Hull. Jim was a graduate of McKinley High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He retired from the Ford Motor Company following 40 years of faithful service. Jim was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State and the McKinley Bulldogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy; sister, Marie; and brother, Harold.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Evalyne (Rodgers) Hull; daughters: Trisha, Janet (Rob), Marilyn, Debbie, Sandy; daughter-in-law, Phyllis; sons: Bill (Cathy), Rick (Susan) and Roger; sister, CJ (Tom) Helm; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also surviving.

Funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019
