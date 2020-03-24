|
Mercedes K. Moore
Age 88, of Canton, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born July 22, 1931 in Johnstown, Pa., a daughter of the late Grant and Alice (McDermott) Moreau, and resided most of her life in Canton. Mercedes was a 1949 graduate of McKinley High School and worked at Union Metal Mfg. Co. for 20 years in the Accounting Dept.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William L. "Bill" Moore, on July 21, 2013; a son, Ryan Moore; a son-in-law, Mark Pennington; and two brothers, Philip and Donald Moreau. Mercedes is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Eddie Huarte; her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Kristine Moore; and a granddaughter, Kelcie (Ryan) Thompson.
Due to health concerns, a private family service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey Witherspoon officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Mercedes' family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of The Landing of Canton and In Care of Ohio for the love and care they gave to her. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020