Merlin F. "Bud" Carper 1925-2019
Age 93, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born July 22, 1925 in
Louisville, Ohio to the late Aaron and Anna (Brown) Carper. Bud and his wife Betty were lifelong Dairy Farmers. They had a real partnership in farming, as they both worked hard at their occupation. Bud would remark in later years "How did we manage to do so many things on the farm" and this was truly their experience. They were able to make the most of any challenge to get the job done. Bud also drove school bus for Louisville Schools for 15 years. He and Betty were longtime 4-H advisors for the Nimishillen Future Farmers Club. He was active in Stark Soil Conservation, a Golden Sheaf Member of Nimishillen Grange, The Stark Farm Bureau and a member of the Beacon of Hope Community Church.
Bud was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty Carper, in 2017; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Paul, Owen (Jean) and Don (Joyce) Carper and brother-in-law, Ed Klinger. He is survived by his sister, Carol (Don) Moran; sisters-in-law, Mildred Carper and Doris Klinger; and many nieces, nephews, their families and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the sisters and staff at the House of Loreto. Their kindness and care for "Uncle Bud" was exceptional and a true Blessing.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Ralph Gibson officiating. Calling hours will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday morning at the funeral home. Merlin will be laid to rest, beside his wife, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beacon of Hope Community Church, Stark County 4-H or the House of Loreto. Online condolences may be left at
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019