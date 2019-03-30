|
|
|
Merlin F. "Bud" Carper
Funeral services will be 12 noon Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Ralph Gibson officiating. Calling hours will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday morning at the funeral home. Merlin will be laid to rest, beside his wife, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beacon of Hope Community Church, Stark County 4-H or the House of Loreto. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More