Melvin Merle Warner 1935-2019
Age 84, of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at Compassionate Care Center. He was born March 22, 1935 in Louisville, Ohio to the late John E. and Viola (Miller) Warner. Melvin was a graduate of Louisville High School, and served in the US Army in Korea. He was married November 12, 1955 to Mary (Mogus). Melvin held membership in the Masons and the Teamsters. He enjoyed yardwork, bowling, and playing cards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Dorothy Warner, Wilbur and Joyce Warner, and Diana Warner. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Mogus) Warner; children, Timothy J. Warner, Karen M. Wakefield, and Robert D. (Tamara) Warner; and brother, Donald Warner.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019