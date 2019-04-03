Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MERLVIN WARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MERLVIN MERLE WARNER


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MERLVIN MERLE WARNER Obituary
Melvin Merle Warner 1935-2019

Age 84, of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning, April 2, 2019 at Compassionate Care Center. He was born March 22, 1935 in Louisville, Ohio to the late John E. and Viola (Miller) Warner. Melvin was a graduate of Louisville High School, and served in the US Army in Korea. He was married November 12, 1955 to Mary (Mogus). Melvin held membership in the Masons and the Teamsters. He enjoyed yardwork, bowling, and playing cards.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Dorothy Warner, Wilbur and Joyce Warner, and Diana Warner. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Mogus) Warner; children, Timothy J. Warner, Karen M. Wakefield, and Robert D. (Tamara) Warner; and brother, Donald Warner.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will be at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now