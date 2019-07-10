|
Merlyn V. Troyer
Age 74, of Massillon, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his residence in Massillon, following a period of declining health. Merlyn was born on May 8, 1945, in Millersburg, to the late Otis and Esther (Miller) Troyer and attended Tuslaw High School. He previously worked as a mailman and for the Shasta Company in Kidron. He then was a sheet metal worker and press operator, retiring from Crown Steel (Volvo White GM) in Orrville. Merlyn was a member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church where he served as Head Usher. He enjoyed photography, his cats, model trains, train watching, and railroad history.
Surviving are four siblings, Richard Troyer of Massillon, Jeanette (Dave) McNutt of Massillon, Brian (Holly) Troyer of Orrville, and Carol (Steven) Hahn of Orrville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, in North Lawrence, with Pastor Rocky Carr officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Mennonite Church, 14795 Wooster St. NW, North Lawrence, OH, 44666.
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019