Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auble Funeral Home
512 East Oak Street
Orrville, OH 44667
(330) 682-2966
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pleasant View Mennonite Church
North Lawrence, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Pleasant View Mennonite Church
North Lawrence, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Mennonite Church
North Lawrence, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlyn Troyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlyn V. Troyer


1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
Merlyn V. Troyer Obituary
Merlyn V. Troyer

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, in North Lawrence, with Pastor Rocky Carr officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Mennonite Church, 14795 Wooster St. NW, North Lawrence, OH, 44666.

Auble Funeral Home

330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.