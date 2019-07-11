|
|
|
Merlyn V. Troyer
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, in North Lawrence, with Pastor Rocky Carr officiating. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday at Pleasant View Mennonite Church, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Mennonite Church, 14795 Wooster St. NW, North Lawrence, OH, 44666.
Auble Funeral Home
330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019