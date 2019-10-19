|
|
Mervin E. Mayes, age 80, of Louisville, Ohio passed away at 10:30 a.m. on October 16, 2019. He was born October 30, 1938 in Punxsutawney, PA to the late Robert and Ellen Mayes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda (Pierce) Mayes, children, Randal (Trina) Mayes of Massillon, Steven (Kristine) Mayes of Summerton, S.C., and Lori (Marc) Hollinger of Powell, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Brittany) Mayes, Nicole Mayes, Douglas (Claire) Mayes, Alina (Will) Holmes, Colton Mayes, Danica Mayes and Kayla Gauze; seven great-grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren; his sister Mary Ellen (Bill) Stahlman of Punxsutawney, PA, and sister-in-law Fay Mayes of Lakeland, Florida. As well as his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Mayes.
Mervin was a previous member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. He retired from Georgia Pacific Paper Co, as a Maintenance Supervisor after 35 years of service.
Merv (as commonly known) also served as the custodian at Christ United Methodist Church for several years.
Funeral services will be 12 noon, Monday, at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 10 am-12 noon at the funeral home Monday morning. On Tuesday morning Mervin will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E Gorgas St, Louisville, OH 44641 or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oak Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44685. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019