Mettie J. (Ketler) Varga
age 93, of North Lawrence, passed away on September 26, 2019, at Altercare Country Lawn Center. She was born in North Lawrence on March 8, 1926; a daughter to the late Harry and Nellie Ketler. Mettie was close to and proud of her family. She shared her kindness with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank (November 30, 2012).
Mettie is survived by three daughters: Vicki (Richard) Keffler of Tucson, AZ, Sherri (Tom) Hornbrook of Navarre, Cindi (Bill) Ilg of Cranberry Township, PA; 11 grandchildren: Aaron (Maria) Keffler, Jennifer (Val) Martin, John (Emily) Keffler, Joe (Nanette) Allen, Suzanne (Keith) Currier, Ann (Ryan) Kelly,
Jane (Jeremy) Combs, Holly (Reed) Natali, Erin (Jared) Woods, Darcie and Jessie Ilg; 16 great-grandchildren, Chris, Anna and Nadia Keffler, Tyler Martin, Olive, Nora and Alden Keffler, Zoey and Eva Allen, Nolan and Ellie Comb, Keer and Aylee
Natali, and Sutter and Holden Woods; and sister-in-law, Mary
Ellen Ketler.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd., also in the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Newman Creek Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to the family at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019