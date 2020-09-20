1/1
Michael A. Lintner
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Lintner

63, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1957, to Norman and Marilyn Lintner. His gifted voice and adoration for singing led him to all corners of the world. A talent that brought him to Chorus for a Cause, where he made great friendships and fond memories. Michael was also a dedicated member of the North Canton Lions Club, in which he enjoyed giving back to the community. Though he traveled far and had many accomplishments, his love for his family is what he cherished the most.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother Norm. Michael is survived by his loving family, mother Marilyn; children Alex, Ellen (Abra), and Lauren; brother Mark; sister Vicki; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Private services will be held Tuesday. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved