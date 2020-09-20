Michael A. Lintner
63, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1957, to Norman and Marilyn Lintner. His gifted voice and adoration for singing led him to all corners of the world. A talent that brought him to Chorus for a Cause, where he made great friendships and fond memories. Michael was also a dedicated member of the North Canton Lions Club, in which he enjoyed giving back to the community. Though he traveled far and had many accomplishments, his love for his family is what he cherished the most.
He was preceded in death by his father; and brother Norm. Michael is survived by his loving family, mother Marilyn; children Alex, Ellen (Abra), and Lauren; brother Mark; sister Vicki; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Private services will be held Tuesday. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721