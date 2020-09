Michael A.LintnerVisitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Private services will be held Tuesday. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.Reed, 330-477-6721