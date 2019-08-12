|
Michael A. Princehorn
78, of Massillon and Jackson Township passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019, unexpectedly. He was born in Massillon on September 3, 1940; a son to the late Harold and Doris (Kammer) Princehorn. He was a graduate of Washington High School class of 1959. Mike served in the Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. He worked at Diebold of Wooster for 23 years. After retirement, he worked at the C.T. Natatorium at McKinley High School as a lifeguard. Mike enjoyed the outdoors, especially working in the yard.
Mike is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley (Cirelli); sister, Patricia Howe; brother, Bill (Diane) Princehorn; and several nieces and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Joseph's Church of Massillon. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, In the St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Paul officiating. Final resting place will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019