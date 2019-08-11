|
|
Michael A. Thomas
54 passed away August 9, 2019. Beloved husband to Christine A. Thomas. Loving father to Nicholas J. Thomas and Sarah R. Thomas. Brother of Robert Thomas, Rex Thomas, Sandra Frytogle, Diane Phillips and the late Carol Brown. Uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mike was born a hero in Alliance, Ohio. He worked as an installer for Crown Heating and Cooling for 32 years. Mike was a family man who loved to coach baseball and watch his children play sports. He enjoyed family vacations at the beach and fishing in Canada. As a Eucharistic Minister he enjoyed bringing communion to the sick. Mike has inspired many by his courage, strength and faith in God. He is now united with his sister and parents celebrating with family and friends in Heaven.
The family will greet friends Monday, August 12th, from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday, August 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller and Fr. Tom Dyer officiating. Internment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Collin Cares Cures Cancer, 1114 North Court St. #103, Medina, OH 44256. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at
www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019