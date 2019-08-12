Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Thomas

Send Flowers
Michael A. Thomas Obituary
Michael A. Thomas

The family will greet friends Monday, August 12th, from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday, August 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller and Fr. Tom Dyer officiating. Internment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Collin Cares Cures Cancer, 1114 North Court St. #103, Medina, OH 44256. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral

Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.