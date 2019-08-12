|
Michael A. Thomas
The family will greet friends Monday, August 12th, from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday, August 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Miller and Fr. Tom Dyer officiating. Internment will follow in Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to Collin Cares Cures Cancer, 1114 North Court St. #103, Medina, OH 44256. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at
www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019