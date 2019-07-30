|
|
Michael A. Young Jr. 1991-2019
28, of Midvale, Ohio, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born in Canton on March 16, 1991 and was a 2010 graduate of Minerva High School and R.G. Drage. Michael was employed, with his father, at US Casting as a grinder. He enjoyed four wheeling, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his children. He will always be remembered as an amazing father and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Georgia Walter; his paternal grandmother Judy Young; his paternal great-grandparents, Gladys and Robert Young and his cousin Kedrick Young. He leaves his son Noah Young; stepdaughter Addisyn Meryo; fiancee Tori Milton; parents, Michael Sr and Angela Young; brother Donnie Walter; aunt Lisa Young and paternal grandparents, Tim and Marlene Young.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW with the funeral service to follow on Thursday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to benefit his children.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019