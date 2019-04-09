Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Michael Alan Dawson Obituary
Michael Alan Dawson

Michael (Mike) Alan Dawson (66) passed away unexpectedly from apparent natural causes on Friday, April 5, 2019. Mike graduated from Louisville High School in 1970, and he recently retired from Republic Steel after 44 years as a millwright. Mike was well-loved for his ability to find the humor and crack a joke in any situation. He was a jack-of-all-trades and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Mike loved hunting, fast cars, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike is survived in death by two children, Stephanie Dawson (Jesse) of Fort Collins, Colo., and Laura Steenrod (Brian) of Louisville, Ohio; and his four grandchildren, each of whom had an extremely special relationship with their "Mike," Jenna, Evan, Ellie and Leah. He is preceded in death recently by his parents, Emril and Mary and his wife, Donna of 46 years.

Per Mike's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glioblastoma Cancer Research. (www.abta.org, click on donate).

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
