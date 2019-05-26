Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH
View Map
Committal
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HINKLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ALLEN HINKLE


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MICHAEL ALLEN HINKLE Obituary
Michael Allen Hinkle

Michael Allen Hinkle of

Canton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born February 5, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV. Mike was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and current

employee of the Timken Steel.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Robin (Ward) Hinkle; parents, George and Carol Hinkle; sons, Jeremy Hinkle and David (Sarah) Williams; daughters, Tamra (Erik) Williams and Kaylyn (Brien) Sadler; two brothers, Tim (Charles) Hinkle and Eric Hinkle; Pawpaw" to 15 devoted grandchildren; and "Zep" the furbaby. He is preceded in death by his son, Jason Hinkle. Mike was an outdoorsman when he wasn't working at Timken Steel. He enjoyed golfing, vacationing with his wife, concerts and spending time with family and friends. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed.

Mike's family will receive fiends Wednesday, May 29th., 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Committal services with full military honors will be held Thursday, May 30th., 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Friends are invited to join the family following military honors at Faith Family Church for food and to Celebrate Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with ongoing expenses. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now