Michael Allen Hinkle
Michael Allen Hinkle of
Canton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019 at the age of 58. He was born February 5, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV. Mike was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and current
employee of the Timken Steel.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Robin (Ward) Hinkle; parents, George and Carol Hinkle; sons, Jeremy Hinkle and David (Sarah) Williams; daughters, Tamra (Erik) Williams and Kaylyn (Brien) Sadler; two brothers, Tim (Charles) Hinkle and Eric Hinkle; Pawpaw" to 15 devoted grandchildren; and "Zep" the furbaby. He is preceded in death by his son, Jason Hinkle. Mike was an outdoorsman when he wasn't working at Timken Steel. He enjoyed golfing, vacationing with his wife, concerts and spending time with family and friends. He was loved by so many and will be truly missed.
Mike's family will receive fiends Wednesday, May 29th., 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Committal services with full military honors will be held Thursday, May 30th., 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Friends are invited to join the family following military honors at Faith Family Church for food and to Celebrate Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with ongoing expenses. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository from May 26 to May 27, 2019