1/1
Michael B. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael B. Jones

age 69 of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born on Feb. 16, 1951 in Canton to the late Jack and Mary (Dagy) Jones. Michael loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He had many friends who he considered family. Michael had an infectious smile and he lit up every room he was in. His interests included bowling, fishing, and motorcycles. He retired from Republic Steel following many years of service. Michael thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years.

In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Jones. He is survived by children, Eric (Terra) Jones, Adam Jones, Kristen (Andrew) Weaver; his five grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted to

the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved