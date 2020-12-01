Michael B. Jonesage 69 of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born on Feb. 16, 1951 in Canton to the late Jack and Mary (Dagy) Jones. Michael loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He had many friends who he considered family. Michael had an infectious smile and he lit up every room he was in. His interests included bowling, fishing, and motorcycles. He retired from Republic Steel following many years of service. Michael thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years.In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Jones. He is survived by children, Eric (Terra) Jones, Adam Jones, Kristen (Andrew) Weaver; his five grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements entrusted tothe Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.