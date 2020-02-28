The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Bloom


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. Bloom Obituary
Michael C. Bloom

age 74, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Canton on Dec. 1, 1945 to the late Arthur and Sayree Bloom, graduated from Glenwood in 1963 and University of Michigan in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration and Marketing. He was a member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue. He enjoyed going to car shows and loved his grandchildren very much.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Arnie and daughter-in-law, Kathy Bloom; daughter, Robyn Bloom and her companion, Sam Notturno; six grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Bob and Dorothy Gribble.

Calling hours are Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Arnold-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton. Funeral services are Thursday 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. Final resting place is North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's choice.

Arnold & Shriver 330-455-0349

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now