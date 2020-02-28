|
Michael C. Bloom
age 74, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Canton on Dec. 1, 1945 to the late Arthur and Sayree Bloom, graduated from Glenwood in 1963 and University of Michigan in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration and Marketing. He was a member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue. He enjoyed going to car shows and loved his grandchildren very much.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Arnie and daughter-in-law, Kathy Bloom; daughter, Robyn Bloom and her companion, Sam Notturno; six grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Bob and Dorothy Gribble.
Calling hours are Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Arnold-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton. Funeral services are Thursday 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. Final resting place is North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor's choice.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2020