Michael C. Carey
1958 - 2020
Michael C. Carey

61, of Antioch, Calif., passed away unexpectedly at his home after a brief illness. Michael was born in Massillon, Ohio to Douglas and Nell Carey on August 14, 1958. He graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1976. He loved volunteering at the Massillon and Canton Museums, the arts and entertaining for his friends and family. Michael is survived by his mom, Nell Carey of Massillon, brothers, Timothy (Janet) Carey of Beach City, Jeffrey (Karen Lemon) Carey of Massillon, Arnold Carey of Massillon, four nieces, a nephew, three great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no services.

Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.
