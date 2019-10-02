|
Michael D Howman
44 of West Salem died Sept 30, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 30, 1975 in Orrville the son of Donald Dale and Sharon Kay (Boak) Howman. Mike graduated from Northwestern High school in 1994. He had been employed at WG Dairy Supply in Creston. He was an avid Cleveland Sports fan. He enjoyed bowling, showing cattle and coaching his kids sports teams. He loved his children dearly.
Mike is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Lizzy) and Jacob (Jake), mother, Sharon Howman of Wooster, brothers, David (Charlene) Howman of Wooster, Joseph (Brenda) Howman of West Salem, a sister, Christine (Ron) Strock of Wooster grandmothers, Elaine D Boak of Massillon and Annie Mae Howman of Orrville. His father Donald Dale Howman died previously.
Visitation will be Friday October 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 at the Matteson Funeral Home in West Salem. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Congress Community Church with Pastors, Christopher Cottrel and Paul Bartholomew officiating. Memorial may be given to the Matteson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 314, West Salem, Ohio 44287 to help with funeral expenses. Those who wish to share a memory or make an online condolence may do so by visiting mattesonfh.com. Mike and family would like to thank WG Dairy Family for all their support during his courageous journey.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019