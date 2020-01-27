|
Michael D. Leech
age 76, of Waynesburg, passed away Sat., Jan 25, 2020. Born Apr. 12, 1943, in Zanesville, OH, a son of the late John and Lois (Smith) Leech, he had been a Waynesburg resident since 1975. Mike retired in 2008 from MB Operating Co. after 30 years service where he was oilfield superintendent. Preceded in death by two brothers. Survived by his wife, Janice Leech, with whom he celebrated their 44th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 3rd; three daughters and one son-in-law, Ginger and Fred Meeder, Shirley Starcher, and Shelley Leech; special grandchildren, Corey and Tasha Starcher and Raven Leech-Lunsford; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Davey Gray. Services will be held Thur. at 1 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery in Waynesburg. Friends may call Wed. from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 27, 2020