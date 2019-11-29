The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Ray


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Ray Obituary
Michael D. Ray

age 61 of Massillon passed away Nov. 24, 2019. He was born May 6, 1958 in Massillon to Norman and Marjorie (Heather) Ray. Mike was a driver for Finlayson Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Smith) Ray; four daughters, Michelle Ray, Monica Ray, Jennifer Davis and Julie Davis; his mother, Marjorie Ray; sister, Ann (Charles) Work; and 12 grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Norman.

Mike's Memorial Service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may call from Noon until the service. Memorial contributions will be accepted to the funeral home for expenses. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now