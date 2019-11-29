|
|
Michael D. Ray
age 61 of Massillon passed away Nov. 24, 2019. He was born May 6, 1958 in Massillon to Norman and Marjorie (Heather) Ray. Mike was a driver for Finlayson Trucking.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Smith) Ray; four daughters, Michelle Ray, Monica Ray, Jennifer Davis and Julie Davis; his mother, Marjorie Ray; sister, Ann (Charles) Work; and 12 grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Norman.
Mike's Memorial Service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Friends may call from Noon until the service. Memorial contributions will be accepted to the funeral home for expenses. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2019