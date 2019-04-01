|
Michael David Miskimens
65, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 5, 1953 and was a 1972 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. Mike retired from Midwest Industrial Supply Company in December 2018 following 23 years of employment. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Cincinnati Bengals.
He was preceded in death by his father Everett Miskimens and his son Matthew Allen Miskimens. He leaves his son Michael David Miskimens II; mother Norma Miskimens; brother Mark (Sheila) Miskimens; sisters, Michele Miskimens, Maggie (John) Currier and Tracey (Jim) Culp; six grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 7pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5-7pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900 Arlington, VA. 22202. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 1, 2019