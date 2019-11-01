Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael David Myers


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael David Myers Obituary
Michael David Myers

age 81, died on Oct. 29, 2019. He was born on Oct. 27, 1938, was a life resident of the Canton/Massillon area, graduate of Central Catholic High School, St. Joseph College (Indiana) and earned a Masters from Kent State University. He retired as a teacher after 32 years from Tuslaw High School. Mike was a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Council No. 11208 Knights of Columbus and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a big hearted/devoted husband, father and teacher and will be missed by many.

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Maloney) Myers; sister, Susan Myers and brother, Charles Myers. Survived by his daughters, Marie Myers and Mary (Myers) Brown; sons, Mike (Essi) Myers, Mark (Karin) Myers and Emmanuel (Adriana) Myers; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sisters, Mary Margaret Myers and Sr. Kathleen Myers, HM and brothers, Brother Joseph Myers, FSC and James Myers.

Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Central Catholic High School Scholarship fund. Condolences may be made to

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -