Michael David Myers
age 81, died on Oct. 29, 2019. He was born on Oct. 27, 1938, was a life resident of the Canton/Massillon area, graduate of Central Catholic High School, St. Joseph College (Indiana) and earned a Masters from Kent State University. He retired as a teacher after 32 years from Tuslaw High School. Mike was a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Council No. 11208 Knights of Columbus and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a big hearted/devoted husband, father and teacher and will be missed by many.
Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Maloney) Myers; sister, Susan Myers and brother, Charles Myers. Survived by his daughters, Marie Myers and Mary (Myers) Brown; sons, Mike (Essi) Myers, Mark (Karin) Myers and Emmanuel (Adriana) Myers; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sisters, Mary Margaret Myers and Sr. Kathleen Myers, HM and brothers, Brother Joseph Myers, FSC and James Myers.
Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Central Catholic High School Scholarship fund. Condolences may be made to
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019