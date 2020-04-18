Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Michael E. Pritchard Obituary
Michael E. Pritchard

70, of Massillon passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 11, 1950 in South Carolina. Michael was an Ohio State and Cleveland Brown fan. He loved to paint pictures, go fishing and had a love for all animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Frieda Sullivan and uncle, Chuck Birdine. Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cora; children, Betsy (Huck) Phillips, Tom Johnson and Robert (Donna) Johnson; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Maggie and Tara; brother, Patrick.

In honoring Michael's wishes, he will be cremated and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2020
