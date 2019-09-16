Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
MICHAEL ERIC ESLICH III


1969 - 2019
MICHAEL ERIC ESLICH III Obituary
Michael Eric Eslich III

Michael Eric Eslich III age 50, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at his home September 14, 2019. He was born to the late Michael and Margaret Eslich on February 13, 1969. Michael was self-employed for many years in the trucking and scrap

metal industry and finished out his career at Eslich Wrecking Company. He enjoyed fishing, mechanical work and collecting antiques.

Michael is survived by his wife, Tracey Phillips; his boys, Isaac, Mikey, Jackson, Ian and Kenny; his brother, Matt (Allyson) Eslich; step-brother, William (Tammy) Schaub; and step-sisters, Laura (Rob) Nelson and Dottie (Ron) Vnuk.

Michael's family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville.

Michael will be laid to rest following private graveside services in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019
