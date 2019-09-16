|
|
Michael Eric Eslich III
Michael Eric Eslich III age 50, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at his home September 14, 2019. He was born to the late Michael and Margaret Eslich on February 13, 1969. Michael was self-employed for many years in the trucking and scrap
metal industry and finished out his career at Eslich Wrecking Company. He enjoyed fishing, mechanical work and collecting antiques.
Michael is survived by his wife, Tracey Phillips; his boys, Isaac, Mikey, Jackson, Ian and Kenny; his brother, Matt (Allyson) Eslich; step-brother, William (Tammy) Schaub; and step-sisters, Laura (Rob) Nelson and Dottie (Ron) Vnuk.
Michael's family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville.
Michael will be laid to rest following private graveside services in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 16, 2019