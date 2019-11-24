|
Michael Gabriel 1940 – 2019
Age 79, of Canton passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in his residence following a brief illness. He was born July 25, 1940 in Canton, the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Norcia) Gabriel. Michael retired from the Timken Company. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, one sister and two brothers.
He is survived by his children Kristen (Denny) Grooms, Mike (Paulie) Gabriel and Steve Gabriel; grandchildren Melinda and Rebekah Grooms and Cecilia and Tessa Gabriel; five sisters.
Private graveside services were held yesterday (Saturday) in St. John Cemetery. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at:
