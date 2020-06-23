Michael Goldof Louisville, Ohio, died peacefully at his home on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. He was born October 21, 1938, in New York City, to Murray Abraham and Effie (Friedman) Gold. He spent his early years in New Haven, Connecticut, where he was raised by his father, and his stepmother, Celia (Donner) Gold. Michael graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven, and received his BS (physics) and Master of Engineering (metallurgy) degrees from Yale University, followed by additional graduate work at Cornell and Case Western Reserve universities. After graduate school, Mike moved to Alliance, Ohio in 1965, to work at Babcock & Wilcox's Alliance Research Center. He transferred to B&W's Boiler Division in Barberton in 1970, where he worked until his retirement in 2002, mostly as Manager of Materials Technology and Standards. He was co-author of three US patents and was the author or co-author of 23 technical papers. His work at Babcock & Wilcox afforded him many opportunities to travel around the word: to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Holland, the Soviet Union, Japan, China, Indonesia, Israel, and Egypt. During his career, Mike was very active in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME International) Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code. He served as chair of the Code's Committee on Materials for 17 years, and he was a member of its Main Committee and Executive Committee. His many ASME honors included the J. Hall Taylor Medal and election to the Fellow grade. He was also a member of the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM International) and many of its steel and nickel alloy specification committees. He received the ASTM Award of Merit and its honorary title of Fellow. He was also a life member of the American Society for Metals. After retirement from B&W, Mike worked for 12 more years as a metallurgical consultant, mostly for Babcock & Wilcox and Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metals Corp. He was a member of The Rotary Club of Malvern, OH, serving once as its president. He was a Rotary Foundation Paul Harris Fellow. On April 12, 2019, in what he may have felt was the pinnacle of his career, he was presented the Distinguished Service to Industry Award by the Yale Science and Engineering Association. The citation is "in recognition of his commitment to the safety and standardization of multiple materials and components in the high pressure steam and boiler industry, for his leadership in that industry, and for the lasting impact he has made on is peers". Mike's major avocations were sailboat racing, woodworking, and camping. He loved racing his Flying Scot at Berlin Yacht Club, often with one of his children as crew. He joined Berlin Yacht Club in 1966 and was a member for over 50 years. He twice served the club as Commodore. He travelled with his family all over the US and Canada, mostly camping in a pop-up trailer. Most recently he had developed an interest in model trains. He was a member of Temple Israel in Canton, and was proud of being instrumental in having hearing assist induction loops installed in the Temple's sanctuaries when they were remodeled. He was also a member of the Berlin Lake Association and the Berlin Center Historical Society.Michael was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, two grandsons, and his first wife, Sue (Shaffer) Gold. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Pullen Reed Gold, who he married in 2002, his daughters, Rebecca Anderson of Akron and Marjorie Gold of Oberlin, and his son, Daniel (Debbie) Gold of Wimauma, FL; grandchildren Sergeant Adam (Kelsea) Gold, Airborne Combat Medic, Kyle, TX; Skyler Gold of San Marcos, TX; Sarah Anderson and Julian Anderson of Oberlin, and Dylan Anderson of Alliance; two great-grandchildren, Paxton and Everley Kay Gold and many cousins.Private Graveside Services at North Lawn Cemetery will be held Wednesday, June 24 at 11:30 AM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Alliance Community Pantry, PO Box 2581, Alliance, OH 44601 or Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway, Alliance, OH 44601.Arnold - Canton330-456-7291