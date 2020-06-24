MICHAEL GOLD
Michael Gold

Private Graveside Services at North Lawn Cemetery will be held Wednesday, June 24th. at 11:30 AM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Alliance Community Pantry, PO Box 2581, Alliance, OH 44601 or Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway, Alliance, OH 44601.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291

Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Service
11:30 AM
livestreamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page
JUN
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
North Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
My wife and I were so saddened to hear about Mike's passing. We both worked with Mike over the years at B&W. I use to always hear that my wife Paulette was Mike's favorite secretary. It was great to read about all of his great accomplishments over the years. He certainly had a wonderful and fulfilling life. Our condolences.
Jerry & Paulette Maringo
Coworker
