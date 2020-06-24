Michael Gold
Private Graveside Services at North Lawn Cemetery will be held Wednesday, June 24th. at 11:30 AM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Alliance Community Pantry, PO Box 2581, Alliance, OH 44601 or Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway, Alliance, OH 44601.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Private Graveside Services at North Lawn Cemetery will be held Wednesday, June 24th. at 11:30 AM with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. Contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the Alliance Community Pantry, PO Box 2581, Alliance, OH 44601 or Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway, Alliance, OH 44601.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.