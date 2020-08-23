Michael "Mike" Grosschmidt
age 68, passed away peacefully at home, with his loving wife by his side on August 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He went to work at Renner Plumbing his junior year of high school, eventually becoming the owner, and recently celebrated 50 years in the industry. Mike and his wife, Ginny (Moser) made their home in East Sparta, Ohio for the past 27 years. He was a friend to many and would help anyone in need and developed many friendships over the years, but none more important than his buddy, Mike Byers. They looked forward to their annual fishing trips to Canada and local ponds.
Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle; parents, Frank and Mary; sister, Chris; and brothers, Frank and Mark. He is survived by his wife, Ginny; sister, Ann (Steve) Avanzino; brothers, Jim Grosschmidt and Andy (Debbie) Grosschmidt; sisters-in-law, Tanya Grosschmidt, Bea (John) King, Judy Holub, Debbie (Jeff) Koontz; and many nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. A private gathering of immediate family will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice
. The family would also like to thank the staff of Aultman Hospice, for the wonderful care offered to Mike. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
