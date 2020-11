MichaelHalco, Jr.Friends and family may come to call on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon, with visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to:Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.Paquelet Funeral Home,330-833-3222