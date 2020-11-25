Michael Halco, Jr.
age 93, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Canton. Michael was born on December 17, 1926 in Massillon, to Michael, Sr. and Susan (Yurco) Halco. He graduated from Washington High School in 1946 where he participated in gymnastics. Michael served in the US Army during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post #221 in Massillon. He was a former mink rancher and ran a canoe livery in Coshocton, Ohio. Michael was a home improvement contractor for many years. He enjoyed swimming at the Jackson YMCA and deer hunting. He was also a faithful and dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Massillon.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Ruth Donahue, Mary Montini, and Helen Jones; and brothers, Harry and Russell Halco. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Julia; sons, Terry Halco and Michael Brian (Kathleen) Halco; grandchildren, Lindsey and Jenna Halco; brother, Andy Halco; special friend, Goose Gatsios; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may come to call on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon, with visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222