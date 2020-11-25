1/1
MICHAEL HALCO Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Halco, Jr.

age 93, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Canton. Michael was born on December 17, 1926 in Massillon, to Michael, Sr. and Susan (Yurco) Halco. He graduated from Washington High School in 1946 where he participated in gymnastics. Michael served in the US Army during World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post #221 in Massillon. He was a former mink rancher and ran a canoe livery in Coshocton, Ohio. Michael was a home improvement contractor for many years. He enjoyed swimming at the Jackson YMCA and deer hunting. He was also a faithful and dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Massillon.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Ruth Donahue, Mary Montini, and Helen Jones; and brothers, Harry and Russell Halco. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Julia; sons, Terry Halco and Michael Brian (Kathleen) Halco; grandchildren, Lindsey and Jenna Halco; brother, Andy Halco; special friend, Goose Gatsios; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may come to call on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon, with visitation at the church from 9-10 a.m. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church in Massillon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved