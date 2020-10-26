Michael J. Arciello
86, passed away on October 23, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on July 27, 1934, to Michael and Mary (Billington) Arciello. He graduated from St. John's University in 1956 and served in the United States Army. He was the CFO and Vice President of Nickles Bakery retiring in 1998. He served on the boards of Citizen State Bank, Citizens Savings Bank, United Bancorp, Inc., Salvation Army, YMCA, Big Brothers, AAA- Massillon, St. John's Villa and The Spring Hill Historical Home. Michael was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was dedicated to his family, loved to play golf and cheering on St. John's basketball.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen (Hunt) Arciello, whom he married on April 29, 1961; their children and grandchildren: Megan (Patrick) Walsh (Eamonn, Carter, Isabel, Audrey); David Arciello (Alyssa, Alexis, Marcus, Maddox); and Greg (Ann) Arciello (Madeline, Maelan); and a brother, Robert (Charlotte) Arciello. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Brennan.
Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. A private service will be held for family. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,
330-833-3222