1/
MICHAEL J. ARCIELLO
Michael J.

Arciello

Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

A private service will be held for family. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Heck of boss thanks for everything
Ronald Blicharski
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Brennan
October 26, 2020
I am so very to sorry to hear this; had certainly hoped for a better outcome. What a wonderful fellow; always a pleasure to see and talk to, most recently shopping at Marshalls with his lovely wife. My sympathy and prayers to all of the Arciello family. ❤

Susie (Leffler) Fisher
Susan Fisher
Acquaintance
October 26, 2020
Most sincere sympathy to the Arciello family. May your many happyy memories bring you comfort. His legacy lives on in each of you.
Nancy Leffler
Friend
October 26, 2020
Greg, I'm so sorry on your loss, may your dad Rest in Peace.
Jim Lewis
Acquaintance
