Michael J.ArcielloFriends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.A private service will be held for family. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theAkron Canton Regional Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, OH 44307.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222