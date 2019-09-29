Home

Michael J. Fondriest

Michael J. Fondriest Obituary
Michael J. Fondriest "Together Again"

66, of East Sparta passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born October 29, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul and Rose Fondriest. Michael graduated from Perry High School in 1970. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from Beaver Excavating as a truck driver.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Diana and brother-in-law, Tony Filngo. Michael is survived by his daughters, Angela Fondriest and Michelle (Donald) Boron; grandchildren, Donald and Brianna Boron; sibling, Patricia Filngo, Frank (Kay), Dave (Katherine), Kathy, Paul, John (Carletta) and Steve (Chris) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In honoring Michael's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or services.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019
