MICHAEL J. GRADY
Michael J. Grady

It is with profound sadness that the family of Michael Joseph Grady announce his passing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 66. He was surrounded in love by his entire family. Mike was born in Johnstown, PA, to parents John L. Grady and Mary C. (Cavanaugh) Grady. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox Company where he was a dedicated attorney for decades and served as Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel. He served as an adjunct faculty member and assistant professor for Ohio University. In addition, he taught Business Law at Stark State University and Malone University. Following retirement, Mike and Mary Ann moved to Pawleys Island, SC. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Pawleys Island and served on the Foundation board for the Sancta Clara Monastery in Canton, OH. He felt it was his civic responsibility to be involved in the local community. He served as a Guardian Ad Litem with the Stark County Family Court, and a mediator with Coleman Mediation Services, just to name a few. Mike was known for his sense of humor, intelligence, animation and unmatched story telling. He enjoyed having lengthy conversations, lively debates and was a dear friend to many. He was loved by all as a result of his generous spirit and magnetic personality. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn (Devett) Grady with whom he shared a beautiful life for 50 years; his children: Molly Parfitt (Dave), Meghan D'Adamo (Patrick), Michael Grady, Maureen Drabik (David), Mark Grady; and beloved grandchildren: Brianna, Susanna, Benjamin, Gianna, Patrick and Stella. Brothers, Dr. John Grady of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Kevin Grady of Johnstown, PA; and several much-loved nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary C. Grady (Cavanaugh); and brother, Denis Grady.

Friends and family will be received at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane in Johnstown, PA from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 26th. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27th., at Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Johnstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Michael Grady to Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration Foundation in Canton, Ohio.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
302 N. Main St.
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-4027
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 24, 2020
MaryAnn and all,
I was stunned and saddened to hear of Mike’s passing. You were the best of neighbors. You are in my thoughts.
Linda Dahl
Friend
July 24, 2020
Mary Ann and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Mike was one of a kind. He always reached out to others in such a welcoming way and was always there in good and bad times. His kindness , generous spirit, humor and love for family and friends will be remembered. My sympathies are with you as you make this final journey with Mike.
Elaine Fisher
Friend
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the Grady family. Mike was a very dedicated man who worked extremely hard to help many people. Just thinking about his character puts a smile on your face. It was a blessing to have known him and to have experienced listening to his jokes, learning about Law from him, and knowing you had his support whenever it was needed.
Linda and Jeff Gaidos
Coworker
