Michael J. Grady



It is with profound sadness that the family of Michael Joseph Grady announce his passing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the age of 66. He was surrounded in love by his entire family. Mike was born in Johnstown, PA, to parents John L. Grady and Mary C. (Cavanaugh) Grady. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox Company where he was a dedicated attorney for decades and served as Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel. He served as an adjunct faculty member and assistant professor for Ohio University. In addition, he taught Business Law at Stark State University and Malone University. Following retirement, Mike and Mary Ann moved to Pawleys Island, SC. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Pawleys Island and served on the Foundation board for the Sancta Clara Monastery in Canton, OH. He felt it was his civic responsibility to be involved in the local community. He served as a Guardian Ad Litem with the Stark County Family Court, and a mediator with Coleman Mediation Services, just to name a few. Mike was known for his sense of humor, intelligence, animation and unmatched story telling. He enjoyed having lengthy conversations, lively debates and was a dear friend to many. He was loved by all as a result of his generous spirit and magnetic personality. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.



Michael is survived by his loving wife, MaryAnn (Devett) Grady with whom he shared a beautiful life for 50 years; his children: Molly Parfitt (Dave), Meghan D'Adamo (Patrick), Michael Grady, Maureen Drabik (David), Mark Grady; and beloved grandchildren: Brianna, Susanna, Benjamin, Gianna, Patrick and Stella. Brothers, Dr. John Grady of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Kevin Grady of Johnstown, PA; and several much-loved nieces, nephews and cherished friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary C. Grady (Cavanaugh); and brother, Denis Grady.



Friends and family will be received at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane in Johnstown, PA from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 26th. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27th., at Our Mother of Sorrows Church in Johnstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Michael Grady to Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration Foundation in Canton, Ohio.



