Michael J. Sardone
84, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born July 14, 1936, in Canton, Ohio, to the late James and Anna Sardone. Michael retired from the Timken Company after 34 years of service. He enjoyed making wine, wood working, gardening, fishing at Lake Erie and hunting. Michael was a handyman and enjoyed helping family and friends finish home improvement projects.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Esther Ford. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; sons, Paul Sardone and Michael (Judith) Sardone; grandchildren: Tiffany, Ryan and Justin (Carrie); great grandson, Kaiden Shephard; sister, Julia Jones; and brother, James Sardone.
Due to the surrounding conditions of Covid-19 the family is having a private service for Michael. Reed Funeral Home
