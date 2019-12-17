Home

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Crossview Worship Center
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Crossview Worship Center
Michael J. Yates


1956 - 2019
Michael J. Yates Obituary
Michael J. Yates

Age 63, of Canton, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019. He was born September 30, 1956 in Canton to the late William and Janet (Grimm) Yates. Michael was a graduate of Canton Lincoln High School and employed by the Ohio Steel Slitters Inc.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Helen "Granny" Grimm. Michael is survived by his wife, Michele C. (Wilcox) to whom he was married 19 years; five brothers and one sister.

A celebration of Michael's life will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in Crossview Worship Center. Friends and family will be received two hours before services (4-6 p.m.) In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019
