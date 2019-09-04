|
Michael John Moxie
passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio, to John and Helen Moxie on Feb. 6, 1951. Mike grew up around the corner from Meyers Lake Amusement Park where he spent many happy days fishing, playing and working at the Park. He graduated from Canton Lehman High School in 1969 and The University of Akron in 1973, where he was a proud member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Mike went on to have a very successful career working in Commercial Heat Treating, when in 2006 he purchased and owned Advantage Thermal Services in Kendallville, Ind. Mike was extremely proud of his accomplishments of having completed three marathon races.
Mike is survived by his wife, Denise (Tinlin) Moxie; sons, Michael (Morgan) Moxie, Evan (Jessica) Moxie and Matthew Moxie; grandchildren, Matthew Moxie, Jr., Avery and Adalyn Moxie, Brayden Moxie and a new baby boy Moxie due in December. Mike is also survived by sisters, Lenora (Dick) Krueger, and Olivia (Steve) Heppe. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling Hour will be held Friday Sept. 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at Rossi Family Funeral Home, 730 - 30th St, Canton, Ohio, followed by a service and burial at North Lawn Cemetery. Lunch will be held at LaPizzaria Restaurant, 3656 Dressler Rd., Canton, Ohio. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ()
