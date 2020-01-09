|
Michael L. Conley
age 75, passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 8. Born to Larry and Miriam Conley in 1944, he attended Timken High School. He had sold shoes for Nettleton Shoe Company in multiple cities and was a franchisee for Burger King. His most significant job was as a disciple of Jesus Christ. Mike had been a Boy Scout leader, a founding director of Canton Calvary Mission, involved with Walk to Emmaus and Epiphany retreat ministries.
Preceded in death by his parents; his two daughters Jennifer and Melissa; his brothers, Larry, Nick, and Pat. Survived by his wife, Nancy (married in 1968); son, Jeff (Beth Ann); son-in-law, Stephen; and grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Sarah, Trace, Hannah, and Christopher; his sister, Sally Conley-Oyster.
In lieu of flowers Mike has asked that you take someone out to lunch or to give a panhandler at the end of the expressway $10 with the statement "If you need a beer, buy a beer, but Mike would prefer you buy a cheeseburger". Memorial donations may be made to Dundee UMC, 6764 State Rt. 93, Dundee, OH 44624 where his son Jeff is pastor. Calling hours will be Friday 4-7 and Saturday 11-12. Memorial Service will be Saturday at noon. All arrangements at Church of the Lakes UMC, 5944 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, OH 44718. He will be inurned at Church of the Lakes Columbarium. To share a memory or send condolences,
