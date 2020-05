Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory of



My Husband



Michael L. Shundry



6/6/1947 - 5/5/2017







You'll always be



my handsome man.



You'll always be



my Michael.



Sadly Missed



& Loved, Kathy



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store