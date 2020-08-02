Dr. Michael L. Yutzy, D.O.age 61 of Canton, went to be with the LORD on July 29, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Orrville, Ohio, on July 16, 1959. He graduated from Lake High School. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He attended High Mill Church, where he met and married Theresa McQueen. He completed undergrad at Kent State University. He completed medical school from Ohio University, becoming a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine in 1996. Spending many years of practice at Doctors Hospital, and at his private family practice that he shared with Dr. Christopher Davis. He specialized in wound care, and had the privilege of being Director of the Wound Care Center at Aultman Hospital. He also worked at Wound Care Centers of Mercy Medical Center, at Affinity Hospital, and traveled to many local nursing homes. He received many accolades for his contributions, dedication, teaching, and care to the medical community. Often referred to as "The Wound Man", he relished being able to help his patients, teach medical students, and work alongside his colleagues. He wanted to work, and be with you until the very last. Outside of the office, he loved spending time with his family, and raising his children in the Village of Magnolia. Their successes have been his most cherished accomplishments. He traveled and supported medical missions trips to Ukraine and Syria. He loved golfing, church, dabbling in various hobbies, and traveling with his wife. He enjoyed showing off pictures of his grandson, and making him belly laugh.He is survived by his loving wife of almost 35 years, Theresa (McQueen) Yutzy; children: Lauren Ford (Justin), Alec Yutzy (Nancy), and Ashtyn Marsh (Larry); grandson, Jack Ford; sister, Norma Yutzy; brother, Randy Yutzy; mother-in- law, Regina McQueen; sisters-in-law, Deborah Hunsberger, Sharon Goss (Paul); brother-in-law, William Hunsberger; nephews, Zachary Hunsberger, Paul David Goss; nieces, Sarah Agarwal (Divyanshu), Alexandra Goss; golfing buddies, Tom Lenox and Ken Wallace; many other extended relatives and close friends. Preceded in death by parents, Noah and Pauline Yutzy; foster parents, Carl and Lilly Reis; father-in-law, David McQueen.The family will be gathering privately due to the current Coronavirus Pandemic. There will be a memorial service planned for next summer. The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Yutzy's patients, staff, colleagues, church community, and friends for the love you have shared with Mike.Deuteronomy 8:10. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)