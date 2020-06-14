Michael Lee Kyser46 passed away unexpectedly on June 10th 2020. He will always be remembered by his amazing personality and his golden heart.Born on June 28 1973 Michael is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Lee Kyser and his maternal grandparents Earl and Hazel Roush. He is survived by his paternal grandmother Donna Kyser, parents Ralph and Mary Kyser, wife Paulette Kyser, son Shawn Kyser, daughter Emilee Kyser, three sisters; Michelle Kyser, Maria (Jason) Rearick, Monica (Adam) Firth. Nephews Kenny Baldwin. Logan Amstutz and Lucas Amstutz. Nieces Samantha Baldwin and Madeline Rearick along with many aunts,uncles and cousins. May your loving heart and soul forever Rest In Peace in Heaven.In lieu of flowers please send all donations to the humane society in Michael's name. A celebration of his life will take place later this summer.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356,