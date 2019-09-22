|
|
Michael Louis "Whiff" Ray
Age 71, died September 20, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. He was born in Canton on November 5, 1947 to Richard and Shirley (Boehm) Ray. He graduated from Minerva in 1966 and then attended broadcasting school. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran, serving from 1967 to 1969. He worked at Minerva Local Schools as a custodian for 20 years, drove truck for Mark Wimsatt for 16 years and drove cars for Loudon Motors. He was a member of the Minerva United Methodist church, Minerva VFW Post #4120, American Legion Post #375 and the Former Minerva Eagles. He was an avid golfer having played in several leagues and an avid pool player.
He is survived by a daughter, Mikka (Justin) Davis of Minerva; a sister, Bernadine (Fred) Overholt of East Rochester; a brother, David (Karen) Ray of East Rochester; Tara Lawson of Minerva, who he thought of as a daughter; 2 grandchildren, who he loved dearly, Tatum Davis and Asher Davis, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Ann Ray and a brother, Steve Ray.
Following Cremation, Funeral Services with full military honors will be Thursday at 1:00 pm at Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Harley Wheeler officiating. Burial of ashes will be held at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019