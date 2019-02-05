Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Canton Chapel
715 Whittier Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
North Canton Chapel
715 Whittier Ave NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Michael McCartney Obituary
Michael McCartney 1951-2019

Age 67, of North Canton, Ohio passed into the presence of his Lord, Saturday, February 2, 2019 surround by his loving family. He was born in Hattiesburg, Miss. on April 23, 1951 to the late James and LaNell McCartney. He surrendered to the call of ministry at the age of 16, and his legacy of over 50 years in ministry will continue to multiply for generations.

Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bettye (Sliger); children, Nathan (Shannon); Megan (Todd) Dennison; six grandchildren; brother, Pat; and sister, Anna.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at North Canton Chapel, 715 Whittier Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service, 9-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Summit Missions or Rahab Ministry of Akron. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019
