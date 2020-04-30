|
Michael O'Connor
74, of Mineral City, died on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, decorated Army Combat veteran of Vietnam, active member of American Legion Post #519, life member of VFW Post #1445, Honor Guard- Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, until agent orange got its grips in him, and a most respected football coach, "Coach OC" to many.
He is survived by the love of his life, Michele, of 50 years; daughter, Stefanie; the Pride and Joy of his life, grandson, Sean; brother, Thomas; sister, Cathy; and various nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents Donald and Flora Jane; and a brother Kenneth.
Graveside Services at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Warren Township Veterans Programs, 4093 St. Rt. 212 NE, Mineral City, Ohio 44656. You are invited to view Michael's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling -Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020