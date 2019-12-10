|
Michael Patrick Smith
Age 72 of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born on September 19, 1947 in Canton to the late Melville C. and Charlotte J. (Dlugolecki) Smith. He was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School and Walsh University. Michael served in the U.S. Air Force and Navy reserves. He studied film and media arts at American University in Washington D.C. and worked as the senior consultant at General Dynamics Information and Technology. Michael worked as a freelance writer and in public relations for the Red Cross and ABC News. He was a fourth degree Knight with the K of C in Owings, Md. Michael was a lifetime member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Canton with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the mass (10-11 a.m.) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to The Reserve Officers Association (1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019