Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Michael Patrick Smith Obituary
Michael Patrick

Smith

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated (TOMORROW) Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Canton with Rev. Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the mass (10-11 a.m.) at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to The Reserve Officers Association (1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
